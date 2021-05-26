GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $9,557.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $900,069.90 and $9,557.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

