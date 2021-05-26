GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $9,557.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $900,069.90 and $9,557.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,838.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.33 or 0.07109854 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000904 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $732.50 or 0.01886049 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.00482042 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00203734 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00649658 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00455125 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005864 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00388020 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
