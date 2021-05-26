Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $2,102,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,150 shares of company stock worth $27,712,749 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

