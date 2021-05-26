GNY (GNY) Price Down 18.7% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $152.16 million and approximately $418,431.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00075834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00971059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.98 or 0.09931980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

