GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Tops $612,840.11

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $612,840.11 and $3,658.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

