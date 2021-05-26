GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist reduced their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

