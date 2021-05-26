GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist reduced their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.
GoHealth stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
