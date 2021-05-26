Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Raised to $10.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 1,029,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

