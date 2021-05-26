Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Raised to $10.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.
Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.