Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is ($0.03). Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.94.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

