Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 2,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 562,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

