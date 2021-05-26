Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 4,677 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 4,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,767.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

