GrafTech International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 681 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,210% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.