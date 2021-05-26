Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,249,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,949,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $348,869.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.23. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

GTE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

