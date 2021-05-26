Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.50 million-$217.50 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.81. 3,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.