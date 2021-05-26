Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNC. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC raised Greencore Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

GNC opened at GBX 142.58 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.28. The company has a market capitalization of £750.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

