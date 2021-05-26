Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in May

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,756,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grow Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,743,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,319,578. Grow Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis.

