Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $177.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

