GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 12,468 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 357.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $182.99. 31,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,086. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $110.90 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

