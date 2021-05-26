GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

MAT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 63,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

