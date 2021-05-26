GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $65.66. 30,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

