GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 194.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KSS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. 191,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

