GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,413 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,532 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.95. 222,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,189. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

