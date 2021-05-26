GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.78 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock remained flat at $$17.25 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,364,553 shares of company stock valued at $23,562,754. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

