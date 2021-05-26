Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of GH opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.08.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 224,549 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after buying an additional 63,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

