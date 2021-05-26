Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 72.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 78.1% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $17,176.50 and $319.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.00957540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.01 or 0.09758886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00091394 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.