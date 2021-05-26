Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

GHLD stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. On average, analysts expect that Guild will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

