Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,354 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NYSE:HASI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,492. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

