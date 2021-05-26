Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $58.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

HASI stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

