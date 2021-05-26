Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €177.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €177.00 ($208.24) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.75 ($197.36).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €143.70 ($169.06) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €152.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.41.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

