Hannover Rück (HVRRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 5/5/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 4/27/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/26/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/20/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/13/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363. Hannover Rück SE has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.89.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
