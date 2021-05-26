Hannover Rück (HVRRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/5/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

4/20/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363. Hannover Rück SE has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.61%.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

