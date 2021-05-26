Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 188,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

