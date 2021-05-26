Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $220,430.47 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $220,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $100,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $363,614.87.

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $610.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

