Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 161

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 161 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 145.13 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.69.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

