Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Sells $1,661,645.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HAS stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.