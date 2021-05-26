Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Holdings Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Hawaiian worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 4.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hawaiian by 22.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hawaiian by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,639. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.