HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 243.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RDHL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. As a group, analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.