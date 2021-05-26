HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Rezolute stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $4,005,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

