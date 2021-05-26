HC Wainwright Lowers Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $7.00

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

UUUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $818.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.