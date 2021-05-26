Head-To-Head Comparison: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) versus Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athersys and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 3 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Athersys currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.75%. Given Athersys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A -200.89% -124.72% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -154.44% -54.25%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys has a beta of -1.67, indicating that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Athersys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athersys and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $1.44 million 251.39 -$78.76 million ($0.42) -3.88 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 36.34 -$16.20 million ($0.40) -7.18

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Athersys. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, and has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical needs. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

