Head to Head Comparison: The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) versus Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pulse Network has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and The Pulse Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 11.96 $560.87 million $3.37 69.12 The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than The Pulse Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and The Pulse Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33 The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and The Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 12.42% 16.95% 6.62% The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats The Pulse Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software for collaboration and 3D product content creation for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services through distributors and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

The Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

