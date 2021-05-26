Head-To-Head Survey: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) vs. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Porch Group N/A -165.80% -40.11%

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Porch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.21 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -10.08 Porch Group $73.22 million 22.54 -$51.61 million ($1.90) -9.72

Porch Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Porch Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

