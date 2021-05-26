Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,922 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst makes up about 1.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 14,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

