Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

