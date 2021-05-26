Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,888,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.33. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

