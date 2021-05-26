HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. 5,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.