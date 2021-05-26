HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Shares Down 2.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00. Approximately 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 349,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.08.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

