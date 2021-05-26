Helix Trading Down 7.8% This Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $133,040.80 and $7.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028226 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001630 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 520.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003164 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.