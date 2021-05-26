Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of HP opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

