HempCoin Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and $3,948.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,287.50 or 1.00219030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,064,790 coins and its circulating supply is 261,929,640 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.