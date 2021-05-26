Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 40.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,828.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

