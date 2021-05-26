Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $107.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $458.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 53,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,809. The stock has a market cap of $741.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

