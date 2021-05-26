Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.